"His goal…" – Agent of former Man United transfer target clarifies his client's future

Sacha Boey and Ruben Amorim
Sacha Boey and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Stuart Franklin, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United may have been linked with Sacha Boey in the past, but for now it seems a transfer is not on the agenda for the Bayern Munich full-back.

The talented young Frenchman hasn’t entirely lived up to expectations during his time at Bayern so far, and it’s seemingly led to some speculation over his future.

Still, Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively with Boey’s agent, and it seems he’s been keen to play down any talk of a possible exit from the Allianz Arena.

Boey has previously been linked with Man Utd by Fanatik and 90min, but it remains to be seen if the Red Devils might try coming back in for the 24-year-old.

Even if they did, it seems he’s not currently looking for a move anyway…

Boey’s agent Bembi Vungbote said: “Sacha Boey is very happy at Bayern. He loves the club, and the coach trusts him. His goal is to win everything with Bayern.”

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops, as one imagines Boey might not be quite so happy to stay put in a few months’ time if he still hasn’t managed to get more minutes.

Could Man United still do well to sign Sacha Boey?

Sacha Boey in action for Bayern Munich
Sacha Boey in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

It could perhaps makes sense for United and other top clubs to continue to keep an eye on Boey, who would likely be seen as a tempting signing if he were to become available at any point.

MUFC sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer, so might have room for another right-back, and Boey looks like he has the right characteristics to play well in Ruben Amorim’s system which makes use of wing-backs.

Still, for now United also have decent options in Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo in that position, so bringing in a left-back probably makes sense as more of a priority than a right-sided player.

