No breakthrough: Liverpool given worrying transfer update as time starting to run out

Arne Slot and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly not made a breakthrough over a potential new contract for star player Trent Alexander-Arnold amid interest from Real Madrid.

The England international is a hugely important player for Liverpool, but like fellow stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, he’s for some reason been allowed to come within months of being allowed to leave Anfield as a free agent.

Alexander-Arnold has seemingly yet to make a decision on his future, but The Athletic note that time is ticking away now as he’d technically be free to start negotiating a move abroad for next season starting from January 1st.

It’s remarkable that Liverpool have been able to find themselves in this situation, with Reds fans likely to be furious that three such important players could all leave on free transfers at the end of the season.

Still, The Athletic note that it remains a live and ongoing situation with Alexander-Arnold, with LFC under pressure to meet his demands.

Who could replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool?

Unsurprisingly, we’re already seeing names like Jeremie Frimpong being linked with Liverpool as possible replacements for Alexander-Arnold, as per Sky’s Sacha Tavolieri.

Frimpong seems the ideal candidate for Liverpool at the moment as he’s another of the top right-backs in Europe, but in truth there’s probably no one who can really replace Alexander-Arnold and the qualities he brings to Arne Slot’s side.

The 26-year-old is also a real fan favourite after coming up through the club’s academy, so it would be pretty damning to lose someone who should really be going on to be a club legend and iconic player in their history just as he’s approaching his peak.

It will be interesting to see what other names come onto Liverpool’s radar if Alexander-Arnold does leave, with Pedro Porro perhaps another of the top right-backs in Europe, but less likely to move due to being at a Premier League rival.