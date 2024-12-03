“Concrete talks” – Man Utd working to deliver dream signing for Ruben Amorim, but there’s a problem…

Ruben Amorim during Man United's win over Everton (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly started concrete talks over the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international has been in sensational form in recent times, and really made a name for himself under Ruben Amorim’s management while he was still in charge of Sporting.

It would now surely make sense for Amorim to try to bring Gyokeres with him to Man Utd, and Florian Plettenberg has reported that initial contacts have started over this exciting potential deal.

See below for details as the Sky Germany journalist has posted on X about the Red Devils pursuing Gyokeres, whilst adding that one issue for the club is that they’ll likely have to make player sales first, while rivals Manchester City are also interested in the 26-year-old…

?? Manchester United have now made initial concrete talks regarding Viktor #Gyökeres and a potential move in the summer. The Red Devils are now fully involved. #MUFC ?? However, this will require sales first! Manchester City have also intensified their efforts in recent… pic.twitter.com/zS6BGPwAF4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 2, 2024

Gyokeres surely won’t come cheap, so it remains to be seen quite how much money United would need to raise through player sales before they can realistically afford this ambitious signing.

Still, if they could make it work, they’d be delivering probably the perfect number 9 to Amorim for next season.

Viktor Gyokeres transfer: Why is he so in-demand?

Gyokeres has been something of a late bloomer in the game, but his incredible numbers at Sporting are impossible to ignore.

The former Coventry City man has 33 goals and six assists in 26 games for club and country this season, and a total of 67 goals in 70 appearances in all competitions for Sporting since he joined.

Season Goals Appearances 2022/23 22 50 2023/24 43 50 2024/25 24 20

Gyokeres’ improvement in recent times is clear, even if it wasn’t that long ago that he was playing in the Championship after previously struggling to break into the team at Brighton.

United and City would surely both do well to bring Gyokeres in, with the in-form forward producing some stunning football under Amorim’s guidance, and only likely to do better with better players around him, though of course it remains to be seen how well he’d adapt to making the step up to Premier League football.