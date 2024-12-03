West Ham still going backwards as offer to 32-year-old reserve is revealed

Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot with teammates Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

West Ham United were supposed to be breaking new ground with their multiple summer signings and a continental manager in Julen Lopetegui, but the East Londoners have once again reverted to type with a new deal being readied for 32-year-old reserve, Vladimir Coufal.

Currently the back-up to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, news that the club would rather keep Coufal than lose him is another nail in their coffin in terms of progress.

West Ham to offer Vladimir Coufal a new deal

Always a willing member of the squad, Coufal can certainly be relied upon in terms of his effort and commitment, but the fact remains that he’ll only get the occasional look in whilst Wan-Bissaka is fit and firing.

Sat in 14th position in the Premier League at present with only four wins to their name, the club are in disarray at present.

That hasn’t stopped them enquiring about trying to get a title winner on loan, or being the favourites to land a Premier League hot-shot.

With the January transfer window around the corner, it does present the perfect opportunity for the Irons to transform their 2024/25 season.

Therefore, as Football Insider report, a deal to extend Vladimir Coufal, isn’t in keeping with a club that still seemingly wants to go places.

Coufal has been brilliant in the past but has lost any pace he had and therefore means he’s unable to effectively play in Lopetegui’s preferred formation with wing-backs.

Notwithstanding that football is a squad game and cover is required in all positions, all the deal for Coufal evidences is that the club are prepared to settle with what they know, rather than pushing the boat out for those players who could help take the Hammers back up the Premier League ladder.