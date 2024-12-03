Arsenal & Liverpool among most likely destinations for €80m star who’s eyeing big transfer

Arsenal and Liverpool club badges (Photo by Clive Rose, Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly seen as being among the most likely next destinations for Dutch midfield talent Xavi Simons once his loan spell at RB Leipzig comes to an end.

Simons is currently on loan at Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain, but his long-term future remains in doubt, as he surely has a big move in his sights.

Liverpool line up €60m deal following MAJOR development

The Netherlands international is too good to stay at Leipzig, as he surely has it in him to play in the Premier League and compete for the biggest trophies.

At the same time, The Athletic note that it’s not clear if Simons will be able to go back to PSG and play regularly in Luis Enrique’s side, with Arsenal and Liverpool expected to be in the mix for his signature.

The report also names Barcelona and Real Madrid as potential destinations, with Simons expected to end up in either the Premier League or La Liga.

Xavi Simons transfer would be exciting for Arsenal or Liverpool

Simons is a top class talent who could be a useful option for Arsenal right now, as we’ve seen how much Mikel Arteta’s side suffered in the absence of Martin Odegaard recently.

Arsenal don’t really have another attacking midfielder like that, so Simons could be a useful option to come in and provide an alternative to Odegaard, whilst also being able to operate in the front three if required.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have plenty of good attacking options as it is, but Simons is perhaps someone with a slightly different profile that could give Arne Slot a different dimension.

Kenan Yildiz is another young attacking midfield talent that both Arsenal and Liverpool have looked at.