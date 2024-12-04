Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Adam Wharton has no plans to leave Crystal Palace this January despite growing interest from Premier League giants, according to reports.

Wharton proved a revelation in the second half of last season following his January move from Blackburn Rovers.

The midfielder’s form was such that he even earned a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, although he remained an unused substitute as the Three Lions reached the final.

Wharton hasn’t quite hit those same heights this season and is currently sidelined with a groin injury.

However, at 20 years old, Wharton has his best years ahead of him and is clearly a player with an extremely high ceiling.

Crystal Palace get major boost regarding Adam Wharton future

The likes of Manchester City and Liverpool have been heavily linked with Wharton recently, as have Arsenal with Mikel Arteta a big admirer.

However, according to TBR‘s latest report, any potential suitors may have to wait until summer at the earliest to sign Wharton.

It’s understood the talented midfielder is ‘in no rush’ to leave Selhurst Park, enjoying his regular place in the starting XI in the Premier League.

Keeping hold of Wharton would be a huge boost to Oliver Glasner as he battles to pull Crystal Palace away from the relegation zone.

The Eagles are currently 17th but appear to have turned a corner, with their 1-0 win away at Ipswich on Tuesday meaning they’ve lost just one of their last seven across all competitions.

Next up is Manchester City at home before travelling to rivals Brighton, with Glasner hoping to have Wharton back in action for the latter.

“If everything goes as we planned, he will have his first training session with us after the Ipswich game [which Crystal Palace won 1-0 on Tuesday night],” Glasner said.

“Maybe then Brighton is possible for him.”