Video: Newcastle star does what Erling Haaland couldn’t, turn Virgil van Dijk inside out

Alexander Isak turns Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle went into the halftime break of their clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool with a 1-0 lead courtesy of a rocket from Alexander Isak.

The Magpies were the better of the two sides throughout the opening 45 minutes and could count themselves unlucky that their lead was not bigger as Jacob Murphy hit the post, while Anthony Gordon went one-on-one with Caoimhin Kelleher.

The only goal of the game came through Alexander Isak and the strike was something special.

The Swedish striker received a pass from Bruno Guimares and his first touch turned Virgil van Dijk inside out before the 25-year-old hit a rocket into the away side’s net.

The Dutch defender has been in top form this season and has returned to his place as the best centre-back in the world. That was clearly evident against Man City on Sunday as the Liverpool captain dealt with Erling Haaland easily and stopped everything that came his way.

It shows how good a player Isak can be and it is why the Newcastle striker is a target for Arsenal heading into 2025.

WHAT A HIT! ?? Alexander Isak, that is special. Newcastle lead Liverpool!#PLonPrime #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/sl7CIEsFdX — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 4, 2024

ALEXANDER ISAK THAT IS STUNNING. ? NEWCASTLE LEAD LIVERPOOL. ? Peacock | #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/IPVvs8jTrB — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 4, 2024

Is Alexander Isak one of the Premier League’s best?

This season has been a mixed bag for Isak as the Swedish star started the term off slower than many Newcastle fans would have expected. However, the striker has turned things around in recent weeks as he has produced four goals and one assist across his last six Premier League games.

What the 25-year-old did to Van Dijk highlighted once again that he is one of the best strikers in England as last season’s top goalscorer, Erling Haaland, could not lay a glove on the Dutch defender last week.

Newcastle will need Isak to continue finding the net if they are to qualify for Europe this season and there is no doubt that the Swedish star has the talent to do it.