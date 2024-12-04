“I don’t like this” – Ange Postecoglou gives hostile response when asked about Spurs wonderkid

Spurs talent Mikey Moore. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou responded with hostility when asked for an update on the status of Tottenham wonderkid Mikey Moore.

Still only 17 years old, Moore has looked like an incredibly exciting talent at the start of this season, making eight senior appearances across all competitions and making an impact with his speed and skill.

However, Moore has missed Tottenham‘s last five matches due to an unspecified illness.

With the busy festive period now kicking off, supporters will be desperate to see Moore back in action soon, with chances to showcase his talent sure to be plentiful over the next month.

Up next for Spurs following their disappointing 1-1 draw against Fulham on Sunday is a trip to Bournemouth this Thursday.

Ange gives hostile response to Mikey Moore questions

Ange Postecoglou was once again asked about Moore’s status in his pre-match press conference. However, it appears Ange is getting a little sick of questions about Moore and seems keen to protect the teenager as much as he can.

“Look, I come out here and I want to be as transparent as I can, but this is a 17-year-old boy,” said Postecoglou (via Tottenham’s official website). “I don’t like talking about what they have and what they don’t have. It’s nothing serious, but you know, he’s 17.

“We’re going to take our time, and I don’t like this kind of constant, not from you by the way, but I’ve just heard other bits and pieces of people speculating, Come on. I mean, like, if it’s your 17-year-old son, you don’t want everyone to know what he has or hasn’t got.

“It’s nothing serious. It’s nothing long-term. It’s just that he’s a young lad and he’s only 17, and he’s a big part of this football club, and we will protect him, and we’ll be guided by how he feels, how he recovers from, you know, an illness.

“Like I said, young people will recover at different rates. He’ll be back. He’s still here. He’s part of what we’re doing, and he’ll be back in the next few weeks, but again he’s missed a lot of football. So whether we bring him back to the first team or he needs to play, we’ve got to bear in mind that he’s 17.”