“Being very honest” – Man United legend responds to Ruben Amorim approving transfer deal

Could Ruben Amorim bring Angel Gomes back to Manchester United? (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

CaughtOffside were recently informed of Manchester United’s new manager Ruben Amorim approving the potential transfer return of England midfielder Angel Gomes.

The 24-year-old has impressed during his time at Lille, and it’s not too surprising that the Red Devils are now keen to have him back after he left without being given much of a chance as a youngster.

Man Utd would surely do well to strengthen in midfield at the moment, with Gomes looking like he could be an ideal long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford.

It seems Amorim’s desire to sign Gomes is now doing the rounds in the media, with a question over the deal put to United legend Andrew Cole.

Man United legend would welcome Angel Gomes return

Discussing the Gomes to United links, Cole made it clear he felt this was a player the club shouldn’t have let go in the first place, and that he’d surely be a worthwhile addition to Amorim’s squad now.

“Being very honest, I was disappointed to see Angel Gomes leave in the first place,” Cole told Betfred, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“He’s a very talented young man and you’re always going to have that type of nonsense where people say that he was too small for the Premier League and all that, but he’s moved to France, made a very good career for himself and represented England quite a few times, so fair play to him.

“If that move was to happen, I have no doubts that he’d make Manchester United a better team.”

Gomes is also understood to favour a move back to United if possible, despite a host of other top clubs also being interested in him after his impressive displays in Ligue 1.