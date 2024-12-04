£80m star was convinced he was set for Liverpool transfer and told Reds player about it

Arne Slot and Anthony Gordon (Photo by Carl Recine, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly looked close to a summer transfer window move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, who at one point was convinced he’d be joining.

The 23-year-old has shone during his time at Newcastle, and it makes sense that bigger clubs such as Liverpool would have been interested in snapping him up.

However, it wasn’t to be, with Gordon remaining at St James’ Park this season, even though he’d apparently started to mentally prepare for the move to Anfield.

That’s according to a report in the Daily Mail, which states that Gordon spoke to his England teammates, including Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold about expecting the move to go through.

However, it seems the Reds were not willing to pay Newcastle’s £80million asking price for Gordon, and the deal fell through, leaving the player unsettled.

Should Liverpool have paid up for Anthony Gordon transfer?

Looking back, LFC would have perhaps been well-advised to go ahead and pay up for Gordon, who could have helped them as they find themselves just a few months away from Mohamed Salah potentially leaving as a free agent.

The Merseyside giants could end up having to go back into the market next summer and spend vast sums of money to replace Salah, which looks on paper like a near-impossible task.

A top young talent like Gordon would have eased that blow a little bit, and £80m doesn’t look that bad for such a fine player who also has the benefit of being proven in the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold was supposedly quite keen on Gordon joining him at Liverpool, with the Mail claiming he even sung “he’s coming home” about the former Everton youngster, who grew up in a Liverpool-supporting family.

Gordon has not quite been at his best for Newcastle this season since this unsettling saga, but one imagines this is going to be one Liverpool live to regret.