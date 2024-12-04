Arne Slot dealt huge blow ahead of Everton clash thanks to actions of key star against Newcastle

Arne Slot has been dealt an Alexis Mac Allister blow. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has been dealt a major blow ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Everton on Saturday as the Reds will be without key star Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentina star has been a key part of the Merseyside club’s early success this season as the World Cup winner has been a staple in Slot’s midfield.

The 25-year-old has featured in 20 matches for Liverpool this season, which includes all 14 of the Reds’ Premier League games; however, within those matches, Mac Allister picked up five yellow cards.

The fifth was received during Liverpool’s match with Newcastle on Wednesday night.

In the 20th minute of the content at St James’ Park, the Argentine was given a booking by referee Andy Madley for blocking the run of Magpies defender Fabian Schar.

The yellow earned Mac Allister a one-match ban and the former Brighton star will now miss the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park this weekend, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Alexis Mac Allister joins the list of missing Liverpool stars

Liverpool were already missing several stars heading into their clash with Newcastle on Wednesday as Slot was without Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas and Conor Bradley.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also being brought back slowly following his recent return from injury and started the game at St James Park on the bench. These are all issues Everton will look to take advantage of on Saturday but the absence of Mac Allister could be key.

The World Cup winner is vital to how the Reds’ midfield operates and Slot will need the Argentina star to keep control of the Merseyside Derby as Sean Dyche will look to make the contest a physical one in order to compete with the Premier League leaders.