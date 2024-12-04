Arsenal star fires warning to teammates ahead of Manchester United clash

Ruben Amorim and Kai Havertz (Photo by Gareth Copley, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal star Kai Havertz has fired a warning to the rest of his teammates ahead of playing a reinvigorated Manchester United side this evening.

The Gunners are set to host the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium in tonight’s big midweek Premier League clash, and it means a first meeting between Mikel Arteta and Ruben Amorim.

Amorim has only just started as Man Utd manager, but there’s no doubt the team have improved since sacking Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag’s final game was a 2-1 loss to West Ham, and that came at the end of a run of just one win from eight games in all competitions.

Since then, however, United have, under both Amorim and interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, gone unbeaten, winning five and drawing two out of seven games.

Havertz seems aware that this means United’s players are now fired up and unlikely to be pushovers when they travel to north London this evening.

Kai Havertz looks ahead to Arsenal vs Manchester United

“For sure, I think we know that when a new manager comes, it changes a lot and I think the players are excited as well,” Havertz is quoted by the Evening Standard.