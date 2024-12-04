Approach made: Arsenal receive response after contacting star’s reps over transfer

Mikel Arteta and Rafael Leao (Photo by Julian Finney, Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly made an informal approach to the representatives of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao to ask about his interest in a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

It seems the Gunners have also already received Leao’s answer, which is that the Portugal international is happy at the San Siro and not looking to move.

That’s according to a report from Football Transfers, which states that Leao is fully focused on Milan for now, and won’t discuss a January move away from the club.

That could in theory mean Leao is not ruling out a summer move to Arsenal, but it remains to be seen if the north London giants will come back in for him or be able to strike a deal with Milan.

The Italian giants will surely be desperate to keep this important player, with the 25-year-old establishing himself as a world class attacker during his time in Serie A.

Arsenal seem to be in the market for a top class wide-forward

Leao could be an ideal upgrade on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, but it may be that he’s not the only player of this type to make his way onto the Gunners’ list of targets at the moment.

A report from The Athletic has mentioned that Arsenal remain interested in Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, who would be a similar style of pacey and skilful goal threat from the left-hand side.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but Arsenal fans will surely be excited to see their club making efforts to land big names like Leao.

Fabrizio Romano has previously spoken to CaughtOffside about similar Leao to Arsenal transfer stories, and played the links down at the time, but it seems this one isn’t going away.