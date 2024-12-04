Four-in-a-row: Chelsea star continues impressive streak with assist vs Southampton

Enzo Fernandez celebrates Chelsea goal. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chelsea are enjoying the benefits of the positive run of form currently being shown by Enzo Fernandez as the Argentina star has provided another assist for the Blues’ opening goal against Southampton.

The opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign has been very positive for Enzo Maresca’s side as the London club came into their Premier League clash with Southampton on Wednesday night third in the standings, while the English giants are also top of the UEFA Europa Conference League table.

While things have been positive for Chelsea overall, the term has been mixed for Enzo Fernandez.

The World Cup winner saw himself out of the Blues’ starting 11 for the majority of October and November as Maresca preferred Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia as his midfield two – resulting in links to La Liga champions Real Madrid.

However, Fernandez has turned things around in recent weeks as the 23-year-old has been in fine form since facing Arsenal on November 10.

Enzo Fernandez continues goal contribution streak for Chelsea

Heading into Chelsea’s clash with Southampton on Wednesday, Fernandez was on a run of contributing to goals across the London outfit’s last three Premier League games against Arsenal, Leicester and Aston Villa.

The Argentina star produced two goals and two assists within those three clashes and the midfielder continued his run against Southampton.

The 23-year-old swung in a corner for Axel Disasi to latch onto, which gave Enzo Maresca’s team a 1-0 lead over the Saints.

Fernandes has made it four games in a row when it comes to contributing to goals and fans of Chelsea will be hoping that the midfielder’s run of form continues with the London club facing rivals Tottenham next time out.