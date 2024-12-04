Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City could be an attractive destination for players now that highly-rated Dutch manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is in charge after a spell at Manchester United.

Van Nistelrooy has made a winning start with Leicester, beating West Ham in last night’s Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium, and he also remained unbeaten in his stint as interim manager at Old Trafford.

Despite it mostly being a pretty poor start to the season from the Foxes, there’ll perhaps now be renewed optimism about the club being able to survive in the Premier League.

Van Nistelrooy could let Leicester City star leave!

New signings would undoubtedly help, and Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is one name that could be worth watching out for.

As per Football Insider, Ferguson is looking to leave Brighton for more playing time, and Leicester are being backed as a potential destination.

Evan Ferguson could do well to learn under Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ferguson has previously shown himself to be an exciting young talent, though his career has stalled a little in recent times.

The Republic of Ireland international could surely benefit from a change of scene and a fresh start, while learning from Van Nistelrooy, who was a great striker during his playing days, could be a huge opportunity.

In general, Van Nistelrooy looks like he has real promise as a manager, having done well in a stint in charge of PSV Eindhoven before joining Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff at Man United in the summer.

The Dutchman will surely have a positive impact at Leicester, and Ferguson could do well to make sure he’s a part of that.

It will be interesting to see what the 20-year-old decides, as he’s also previously had interest from bigger names like Chelsea, as per TEAMtalk.