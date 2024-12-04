Arteta decision could pave way for Chelsea to beat Arsenal to major signing

Evan Ferguson and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly not convinced by Brighton striker Evan Ferguson as it seems the Gunners won’t be pursuing that transfer as a priority.

The Gunners could surely do with making some changes up front soon as Bukayo Saka has had to play a lot of games at a young age and might risk injury or burnout if he doesn’t get more rest.

Kai Havertz, meanwhile, has filled in well up front but probably isn’t a natural number 9, so there’s some sense in bringing in someone like Ferguson.

The Republic of Ireland international looks a fine young talent, even if his recent form for Brighton hasn’t been the best, but it seems Arsenal aren’t convinced by him.

That’s according to a report from Give Me Sport, who suggest Arsenal will only consider dipping into the loan market for a striker this January if it can be the kind of deal that would help fire them to the title.

Will Evan Ferguson end up at Chelsea rather than Arsenal?

Ferguson might not be on Arsenal’s agenda right now, but it seems the 20-year-old’s dip in form hasn’t put off Chelsea.

A recent report from TEAMtalk claimed that the Blues remained keen on Ferguson, though it could still be that Brighton value him as highly as £100m.

That would surely be crazy money for anyone to be paying for Ferguson right now, with the youngster surely needing to get a good run of games going again first.

It’s been a few months now since we really saw the best of Ferguson, and he needs to show that the fine form he showed not that long ago wasn’t just a blip.

Chelsea could perhaps do with more depth up front, but at the moment Ferguson doesn’t look like he’d be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson or Christopher Nkunku.