Man United looking to upset Liverpool with €50m move for Bundesliga talent

Hugo Larsson is wanted by Liverpool and Man United. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images)

Man United have joined the race for Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson who has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga club in recent weeks.

The German outfit have made a brilliant start to the 2024/25 campaign as Dino Toppmoller’s team currently sit second in the Bundesliga, four points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga club are also third in the Europa League standings and this has attracted clubs to their players.

Omar Marmoush has spearheaded Frankfurt’s season with his goal contributions and that has resulted in Liverpool becoming seriously interested in signing the forward in 2025.

The Reds are also monitoring Hugo Larsson, who has featured in 19 matches for the German outfit this season, scoring four goals and assisting a further one.

According to Sky Germany, the Merseyside club are set to be challenged in the race for the Swedish star by Manchester United and Real Madrid. Eintracht Frankfurt value the midfielder around the €50m mark and matching this asking price could result in the youngster leaving for a new team.

Who is Man United and Liverpool target Hugo Larsson?

Larsson is a 20-year-old central midfielder who has been with Eintracht Frankfurt since last summer having joined the Bundesliga club from Malmo.

The Swedish star has already lined up 57 times for the German outfit and has developed into a very exciting young talent, hence why some of Europe’s biggest clubs are keeping an eye on his progress.

The Frankfurt talent would likely be a replacement for Casemiro at Man United should the veteran star leave Old Trafford in 2025, while Liverpool will simply be looking to add another quality youngster to their ranks and have been linked to the player for weeks.

It remains to be seen if any of the Premier League duo will be willing to part ways with €50m for Larsson with more clubs also expected to show an interest in the coming months.