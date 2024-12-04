Chelsea ready to rescue unsettled player in €42million transfer deal

Ivan Toney in action for Al Ahli (Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a surprise potential transfer move for Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney for around €42million this January.

The England international notably left Brentford for a big move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, but it seems he’s now unsettled in his new home.

Chelsea lining up €60m bid for PSG star!

That’s according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who claim that Chelsea and Tottenham could both be ready to rescue Toney and bring him back to the Premier League this winter.

Toney was a quality player for Brentford and many fans will have been surprised that he never ended up playing for a big six club in the English top flight.

Still, it seems the 28-year-old may still get his chance as he seems set to leave the Saudi Pro League not that long after arriving.

Do Chelsea really need Ivan Toney?

Chelsea have at various points been linked with a few different strikers in recent months, but at the moment it’s not that clear if they really need to be strengthening in that position.

Nicolas Jackson has started the season well, showing real signs of improvement after a bit of an indifferent first campaign at Stamford Bridge last term.

On top of that, Chelsea also have the excellent Christopher Nkunku in reserve, and the France international is arguably a little unlucky not to be starting more games for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Spurs probably need a new striker more than Chelsea do, with Dominic Solanke not exactly living up to expectations with Ange Postecoglou’s side so far.

Solanke joined Tottenham from Bournemouth in the summer and has had some decent moments, but the north Londoners could also surely benefit from having Toney to add depth and competition in that area of their squad.