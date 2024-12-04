19-year-old “aware” of Man United, Arsenal & Liverpool transfer interest

Arne Slot, Ruben Amorim and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Carl Recine, Alex Livesey, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Juventus star Kenan Yildiz is reportedly aware of interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, among others.

The talented 19-year-old looks like one of the most exciting prospects in Europe at the moment, and one imagines he’ll surely continue to be eyed up by top clubs in the Premier League if he continues to develop like this.

However, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, posting from his official account on X, formerly Twitter, says that Yildiz is happy to stay at Juventus for the time being, despite being aware of the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain keeping tabs on him…

????? Kenan #Yildiz is on Manchester United’s shortlist, as revealed on Monday. However, the 19-year-old top talent is also aware that PSG, Arsenal, and Liverpool are monitoring him. #LFC The current tendency is that he will continue to play for Juventus in the 25/26 season.… pic.twitter.com/SEyZf4DLjs — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 4, 2024

Yildiz has shown real promise with his performances for Juventus so far in his career, and it makes sense that he’s happy and settled after being given this chance to play regularly for a big club.

Still, it would be great to see the Turkey international testing himself in the Premier League at some point in his career, as it’s generally considered to be the most competitive league in world football.

Could we see Kenan Yildiz in the Premier League at some point?

Clubs like Liverpool, United and Arsenal will surely continue to monitor Yildiz if he carries on playing like this, but which club could be the best fit for him?

Liverpool are certainly going places under Arne Slot right now, and one imagines Yildiz could quite quickly get a key role in this Reds side as they face the daunting prospect of losing star attacker Mohamed Salah, who is a free agent at the end of this season.

United, meanwhile, might not be the most tempting project right now, unless Ruben Amorim can really turn things around after inheriting this struggling squad from Erik ten Hag.

MUFC do need attacking players, though, with Yildiz perhaps an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Arsenal already have Bukayo Saka as their man man up front, but the addition of Yildiz could ease the pressure on the Gunners winger and make Mikel Arteta’s team a bit more unpredictable.

Arteta is also building an Arsenal team that will surely win a major trophy very soon, even if they’ve failed to just get over the line in the last couple of years.