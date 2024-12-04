Leeds pushing for key swap deal in January transfer window

Leeds United defender Max Wober. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds United could pursue a swap deal to allow defender Max Wober to leave for RB Salzburg in January.

That’s according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who believes Leeds could make use of their Red Bull connections this winter.

Wober joined Leeds from Salzburg in January 2023 but left the club on loan for Borussia Monchengladbach following their relegation from the Premier League.

After 27 appearances in Germany and three appearances at Euro 2024 for Austria, Wober returned to Elland Road this summer.

However, since then, he’s played just 100 minutes across three appearances in all competitions, with only 37 of those minutes coming in the Championship.

Leeds pushing for swap deal in Max Wober departure

It’s understood Salzburg are keen to bring Wober back on board this January as they look to improve their shock fifth-place standing in Austria — with talks already taking place between the two clubs.

Negotiations could be pushed along thanks to Salzburg owners Red Bull recently acquiring a minority stake in Leeds United.

However, according to Bailey, Leeds still see Wober as a valuable part of their squad and could push for players from their Red Bull counterparts in return for the defender’s departure.

“We are told that Leeds, now part of the Red Bull network, are in regular contact and as part of those talks, there were talks about Wober and a potential loan to Salzburg,” said Bailey (via Leeds All Over).

“Wober is concerned about his lack of game time but Leeds generally think he has a big part to play. However, there are players at both Leipzig and Salzburg who are available and could help cover Wober, whilst also bolstering Leeds’ options.

“We are told that conversations are continuing, and even if Wober does not leave – we could very well see players arriving at Elland Road from elsewhere in the Red Bull network.”