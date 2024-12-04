Ange Postecoglou and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester City are not expected to stand in the way of clubs trying to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town in the near future.

The talented young English forward had a spell at Man City earlier in his career, but didn’t get much playing time before going out on several loan spells.

Chelsea preparing €60m BID for PSG star!

Eventually, Delap ended up leaving City permanently for a transfer to Ipswich, where he’s been in superb form in the Premier League so far this season, leading to interest from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

City have a buy-back option for Delap, though, and that’s led to some speculation that they could be ready to offer him a second spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Or, at the very least, MCFC could do some smart business by triggering the buy-back option and then selling the 21-year-old for a healthy profit.

Liam Delap unlikely to return to Manchester City, says Paul Robinson

Still, it seems former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson is not convinced City will be trying anything like that with Delap, freeing him up to join the likes of Arsenal and Spurs.

“He’s only just signed this season and started playing,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“It’s just a deal that’s not going to happen, you’ve seen Cole Palmer go, that’s the thing with Manchester City’s younger players.

“They’re not afraid to let the younger players go out, they realize that they’ve got to play football they also realize about the FFP and PSR situation.

“To bring him back it’s almost admitting that you got it wrong.

“If Ipswich continues struggling this season, I can’t see him leaving until the summer, I think it’s a summer deal.

“If Ipswich do struggle this season, but he keeps scoring the goals like he’s doing, he’ll be a Premier League player next year, that’s for sure.”