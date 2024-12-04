Liverpool talent playing “too well” is surprisingly helping key star admits Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is expected to return to action before the end of December with Arne Slot admitting that the performances of Caoimhin Kelleher are benefitting the Brazilian.

The 32-year-old has been out of action since injuring his hamstring in a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at the start of October, which has allowed Kelleher to step up in recent weeks.

The Irishman has been outstanding for the Reds, which was highlighted last week as the 26-year-old saved a penalty from Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe before making a big save as Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne went through on goal on Sunday.

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle on Wednesday, Slot has admitted that Kelleher’s performances have helped Alisson as it has prevented the Dutch coach from rushing the Brazilian back.

“I feel I always have a big decision to make in every line-up I make,” said Slot via The Mirror. “It’s always big decisions you have to make as manager of Liverpool because we have so many quality players.

“I think I was clear about our position in the goalkeepers a few weeks ago, but we are just waiting for the moment Alisson is completely fit because Kelleher is doing too well to put Alisson in goal if he is only 50%.

“He is getting there, it might take a few more days but he’s getting closer and closer. He will be in goal before the end of December.”

What does the future hold for Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher?

Despite his exceptional showings over recent weeks, Kelleher will be demoted to the number two role at Liverpool once Alisson returns and it is for this reason that the Irishman is likely to leave during the summer.

The 26-year-old is eager to become a regular number one and has already told his friends about his plans as his goal is not going to be achieved at Anfield with the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili in 2025.

Kelleher has proven that he is Premier League quality and the Ireland international could be a bargain for an English top-flight club next summer.