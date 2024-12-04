Ornstein drops major Liverpool update on intense Salah, Van Dijk & Trent contract talks

Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo by Maja Hitij, Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

David Ornstein has provided an update on the ongoing Liverpool contract situation, with an offer made to Virgil van Dijk, but seemingly not much progress yet on Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

One of the most reliable transfer journalists in the industry, Ornstein has today written in the Athletic about Liverpool’s continued efforts to tie down all three of Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold as they edge closer to becoming free agents.

The report states that Liverpool have made some progress with Van Dijk, making the Netherlands international an offer, though there’s still some way to go to clarify further details on the deal.

It seems Liverpool’s offer to Van Dijk have fallen short of his expectations, according to Ornstein, so further efforts may be required from the Reds.

What’s going on with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Worryingly, it seems there’s not much of an update on either of these two, which is, in itself, a kind of an update, as it arguably signals how badly Liverpool are handling this situation.

The Athletic note again that Alexander-Arnold has attracted interest from Real Madrid, who will surely be desperate to land a world class talent like this on a free transfer.

An offer to Salah is anticipated soon, but, remarkably, has not come yet, with LFC somehow allowing this saga to drag on and on for months.

As things stand, it could still be that all three of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold leave Anfield for nothing at the end of the season.

This kind of scenario would have been unthinkable a while ago, and it’s hard to imagine it happening at any other big club, with Liverpool proving uncharacteristically out of sorts on this issue despite everything going so right for them on the pitch this season under new manager Arne Slot.