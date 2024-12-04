Two major signings for Slot: Liverpool planning £91m spending spree for January

Arne Slot during Liverpool's win over Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot could reportedly be given the chance to make two major signings to strengthen his Premier League table-topping squad this January.

The Reds have been superb since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer, with the Dutch tactician majorly over-achieving so far based on pre-season expectations.

Few would have thought Liverpool would cope so well with the departure of a club legend in Klopp, but Slot seems to have actually taken these players to a new level.

This was despite a quiet summer transfer window, though it now seems Liverpool are ready to back Slot with two major signings for the middle of the season.

Liverpool to spend big on Martin Zubimendi and Milos Kerkez?

Liverpool are clearly in no mood to rest on their laurels despite a nine-point lead at the top of the table, and it seems they’re prepared to invest as much as £91million in the signings of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

That’s according to a report from TEAMtalk, who anticipate that the Zubimendi deal wouldn’t be a complicated one for LFC to pull off, with the Spain international expected to leave his current club and agree terms on an improved contract at Anfield.

The report states that Arsenal are also interested in Zubimendi, so that could be an issue, but it looks like there is some optimism about Liverpool going back in for the 25-year-old after they first tried signing him in the summer.

Kerkez, meanwhile, could move for around £40m after impressing at Bournemouth, with the talented young Hungary international looking like an ideal long-term successor to Andrew Robertson at left-back.

The Scotland international remains a key player for Slot’s side, but there are perhaps some signs that his age is starting to affect him and that he’s past the peak of his powers.