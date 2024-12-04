Soon-to-be free agent directly approached by Man United after Ruben Amorim request

Alphonso Davies and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Alex Grimm, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly expressed an interest in the potential transfer of Alphonso Davies, leading the club to approach the Bayern Munich left-back.

Davies is nearing the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and one imagines there’ll be plenty of interest in the Canada international in the weeks and months ahead.

It remains to be seen if Bayern could still tie Davies down to a new contract, but for now he’s heading towards being a free agent, and it could be that Man Utd will try to take advantage.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have now acted on the request of Amorim to enquire about Davies’ possible interest in a move to Old Trafford.

The report states that the 24-year-old has been on United’s radar for some time now, but they’re stepping up their interest in this possible free transfer deal.

Alphonso Davies would be an exciting signing to solve Man United’s left-back issues

United have a clear need for a new top class signing at left-back, and Davies would undoubtedly be one of the most tempting options out there, especially if he’s available on a free.

Luke Shaw has had trouble with injuries, while Tyrell Malacia’s situation also looks uncertain after a long time out, and MUFC will probably also want someone who’s a better fit for Amorim’s tactics.

The Portuguese tactician plays with wing-backs, and Davies’ attacking qualities surely make him an outstanding candidate to fill in in that role.

Davies will likely have plenty of other suitors if he does end up running down his contract, so this won’t necessarily be an easy deal for United to get done.

Still, United fans will surely be happy to see Amorim eyeing up ambitious targets to try to get this club back on track.