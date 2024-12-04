Five-name list: Man United add another transfer target in bid to solve problem position

RB Leipzig players, including David Raum (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have as many as five names on their list of transfer targets at left-back, with one new addition.

The Red Devils have recently been linked with a number of big names to strengthen that left-hand side, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia not looking like reliable long-term options due to problems with both fitness and form.

It seems Man Utd have now added RB Leipzig’s David Raum to their list, alongside the likes of Alphonso Davies, Theo Hernandez, Milos Kerkez and Nuno Mendes.

That’s according to a report from Sky Germany, who state that Raum fits the profile of player sought by new United manager Ruben Amorim.

The Germany international is perhaps not the biggest name on this list, but he’s shown some promise with Leipzig and it’s easy to imagine he could make the step up to playing for one of the top clubs in the Premier League.

Who should Manchester United sign at left-back?

One imagines different fans will have their own different opinions on who the best potential left-back signing would be for United.

One thing that’s clear, however, is that Amorim needs someone who can operate well as a wing-back, meaning they’ll need high energy to get up and down the pitch, and the quality to contribute in a meaningful way in the final third.

Davies is probably the most exciting talent on that list, but Kerkez and Mendes are also two fine young players who could probably do the job well.

Raum is not exactly the kind of name that will get a lot of MUFC supporters off their seats, but he could still end up being smart business by the club.

Noussair Mazraoui similarly didn’t look like that big a deal when he first joined United in the summer, but he’s proven to be one of their top performers so far this season.