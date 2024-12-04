Matheus Cunha in action for Wolves vs Fulham (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal have held some initial talks to understand the situation of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, who is also on the radar of Manchester United and other top clubs.

Sources with a close understanding of Cunha’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that the in-form Brazil international’s eye-catching displays at Molineux have got him onto the radar of Arsenal, Man Utd, Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

As well as that, there is some interest from abroad in the form of Serie A giants AC Milan and Napoli, but Wolves are also planning to offer Cunha a new contract.

CaughtOffside have previously reported on United’s interest in Cunha, but it now seems that Arsenal may have taken steps to move ahead of the Red Devils in the race for his signature.

The Gunners have had some contacts to gain information on the 25-year-old recently, and it will be interesting to see if this leads to anything more concrete in the weeks and months ahead.

Wolves aiming to keep hold of Matheus Cunha

Still, Wolves are also adamant that they don’t want to let Cunha go and they are understood to be preparing to offer the player a new deal.

Wolves have sold some star names such as Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes down the years, but they will no doubt be hoping to progress as a club and convince top talents to stay with them for longer.

Cunha undoubtedly looks good enough for clubs like Arsenal or United, but he’ll now be offered the chance to extend his current contract at Molineux until 2029.

We’ll have to see if Cunha decides to accept Wolves’ offer, and if not then Arsenal could be one to watch in the race for his signature.

Mikel Arteta would do well to bring in an alternative to Kai Havertz up front, and Cunha increasingly looks like one of the top attacking players in the Premier League.

The Brazilian would also surely be an upgrade on misfiring forwards Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford.