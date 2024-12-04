Arne Slot heaps praise on “outstanding” Liverpool star who changed the game at 1-1

Arne Slot has heaped praise on Mohamed Salah. (Pictures by Amazon Prime Sport)

Liverpool drew with Newcastle in a 3-3 thriller at St James’ Park on Wednesday night and the home side may have won the match if it was not for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian superstar has been in phenomenal form during the opening part of the 2024/25 campaign with the winger’s goals playing a vital role in the incredible start Arne Slot has had to life on Merseyside.

Salah has featured in 21 matches for Liverpool this season, producing 15 goals and 12 assists, while scoring in the Reds’ last seven Premier League matches.

The 32-year-old stepped up once again on Wednesday night as the Egypt captain scored a brace and assisted another as Liverpool trailed Newcastle heading into the second half of the contest.

Slot admitted after the match that Salah was “outstanding” after the game went to 1-1 and was full of praise for his star man.

“Every time we need him, he scores an important goal,” the Dutch coach told Amazon Prime Sport. “We are hoping and expecting that he can continue this for a long time.

“When we got the 1-1, from that moment on he was outstanding because he also hit the bar, he created the chance for Macca. Apart from the goals, he did more special things for us. Great performance from him second half as well.”

Liverpool need to sort out the future of Mohamed Salah

It has been well-documented that Salah is out of contract with Liverpool at the end of the season and despite his contributions to the current campaign, the 32-year-old has yet to receive a new deal – which was recently admitted by the winger.

It was reported on Wednesday by David Ornstein that Liverpool have made a contract offer to their captain Virgil van Dijk, however, Salah’s future has not been resolved.

The Egyptian’s situation will likely be sorted early in 2025, especially if the winger continues to perform at his current level. The Reds need to be smart about what they offer Salah given his age but at present, he is a player the Merseyside club cannot let go for free.