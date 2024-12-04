Eddie Howe watches on for Newcastle United (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea are ready to let Mykhailo Mudryk leave the club on loan in this January’s transfer window, with Newcastle United among the Ukraine international’s suitors.

The Blues invested a lot of money in Mudryk when they beat Arsenal to his signature back in January 2023, and he arrived with a big reputation after catching the eye at Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, Mudryk has struggled to get going at Stamford Bridge and it now looks like Newcastle could take advantage with a possible loan move this January.

Eddie Howe could do well to bring in Mudryk as an alternative to Anthony Gordon, who was linked with Liverpool in the summer and whose form has dipped a little since then.

Newcastle had a quiet summer in terms of signings coming in, but could now be in a better position to spend more freely this January, with Mudryk also likely a low-cost option due to his status as being available on loan.

Mykhailo Mudryk transfer: Could the Chelsea flop revive his career at Newcastle?

Mudryk has shown glimpses of his talent during his time at Chelsea, even if he hasn’t been consistent enough, so perhaps there’s still hope that he can have a strong career in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is young enough that he may still have his peak years ahead of him, and it may just be that Chelsea wasn’t the right move for him.

Newcastle could be a good fit due to Howe’s style of play and proven record of improving talented young players.

Some NUFC fans might be unsure about this move, however, as there are perhaps some better and more proven players out there.

Either way, it’s surely over for Mudryk at Chelsea after the summer arrivals of attacking players like Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix.