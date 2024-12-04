“I would take him” – Man City star urges club to sign Arsenal & Liverpool target

Rodri with the Ballon d'Or (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester City star Rodri has made it clear he’d take the signing of Nico Williams for his club amid the Spanish winger being linked with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

Williams has shone in La Liga for current club Athletic Bilbao, while he also established himself on the big stage during the summer as a key part of Spain’s Euro 2024-winning side.

The talented 22-year-old has great pace, skill, and an eye for goal from out wide, so it’s easy to see him making a big career for himself, even if he’s yet to get the chance of a big move.

It might not be too long before we see Williams poached by one of Europe’s elite, though, as the Athletic have mentioned the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool as keeping tabs on him.

Meanwhile, his fellow countryman Rodri is also clearly a big fan of his, mentioning during his latest public appearance at an award ceremony that he’d like Williams at Man City.

Rodri on Nico Williams transfer

“Yes, yes. Right now if I was taking him I would also be taking him to teach him a little bit about the cold in England, although it’s similar to Bilbao,” Rodri told AS.

“But yes, I would take him with me without a doubt.”

City have been struggling this season, and it could be that Williams is just the kind of signing Pep Guardiola needs as an upgrade on inconsistent performers in his attack.

We haven’t really seen the best from Phil Foden or Savio so far this season, while Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku also arguably look like weak links in Guardiola’s squad.

Still, Williams could also surely be a great addition to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal squad as an upgrade on the inconsistent Gabriel Martinelli.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might soon need to think about a marquee signing in attack as Mohamed Salah nears the end of his contract at Anfield.