“Now clear…” – Ruben Amorim confirms hugely positive Manchester United contract update

Ruben Amorim has confirmed good news on Amad Diallo (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Amad Diallo looks to be heading towards signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

The talented young Ivorian has become an increasingly important player for Man Utd this season, and looks to have adapted particularly well to a new role as a wing-back in Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 system.

Man United among clubs eyeing in-form Brazilian striker!

Diallo is currently on course to be out of contract with the Red Devils at the end of this season, but Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the club are confident of tying him down to a new deal.

Romano has now quoted Amorim as more or less confirming this story in the post on X below…

?? Rúben Amorim confirms story on Amad Diallo new deal talks advancing: “We will find a solution, yes”. “We want Amad to stay, he wants to stay. I think the feeling is now clear”, Amorim added. ?? As reported, Man Utd are confident to get new contract done already this month. pic.twitter.com/QhAw8PfkQu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 4, 2024

When asked about Diallo’s contract, Amorim said: “We will find a solution, yes. We want Amad to stay, he wants to stay. I think the feeling is now clear.”

MUFC fans will be pleased with this update as it clearly looks like the 22-year-old could have a very bright future at Old Trafford, even if it took him a bit of time to get going.

Amad Diallo looks a key part of Manchester United’s future

Amorim has inherited a struggling squad at United, but in Diallo he looks like he has a bright young talent who could form a key part of his team for years to come.

Diallo’s ability to play a variety of positions will surely be useful for Amorim, who will want to have a young squad to play his intense and demanding style of football.

United also have some other bright prospects like Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro and Alejandro Garnacho, while they’ll also hope that the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund can also turn things around for themselves and improve under Amorim’s guidance.