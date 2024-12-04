13 goals in 16 games: Man United & Chelsea battling for transfer of brilliant young talent

Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Alex Livesey, Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both keen on the potential transfer of in-form Porto striker Samu Omorodion.

The highly-rated Spanish forward has long looked like one of the top up-and-coming talents in the game, having impressed during his time on loan at Deportivo Alaves last season, before leaving Atletico Madrid in a permanent move to Porto this summer.

Omorodion has scored 13 goals in 16 games for Porto so far this season, so it makes sense that his prolific form has caught the attention of some big clubs.

According to Todo Fichajes, both Man United and Chelsea are interested in the 20-year-old, with both clubs possibly set to be in the market for signings up front in the near future.

Samu Omorodion transfer could make sense for both United and Chelsea

Omorodion looks like he could quite clearly be an upgrade on Joshua Zirkzee up front in Ruben Amorim’s side, with the Dutchman really struggling since joining the Red Devils in the summer.

Rasmus Hojlund also hasn’t been at his best at Old Trafford, so there could be some sense in making changes in that area of Amorim’s squad.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have two decent options in both Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, though Todo Fichajes note that the latter’s future is in some doubt.

It could, therefore, be smart business by the Blues to replace Nkunku with someone like Omorodion, who looks to have it in him to compete with Jackson for a starting place in Enzo Maresca’s side.

Chelsea have a number of top young talents on their books, and Omorodion would be another that fits this ownership’s transfer strategy.

One imagines Omorodion might also favour Chelsea over United right now given that the Red Devils still look further away from making their project work after a difficult period since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.