2 assists, 0/4 ground duels won: €27.3m Liverpool star ran the show despite horrifying stats vs Newcastle

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates Liverpool goal vs Newcastle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold experienced a hectic 23 minutes after coming off the bench during the Reds’ 3-3 draw with Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Arne Slot’s men came into the clash on Tyneside looking to continue their impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign but ended up dropping two points after conceding a late equaliser following a Caoimhin Kelleher error.

The contest was one of the best matches in the Premier League this season as both teams went back and forth in dealing each other blows.

Liverpool thought they had won the game after a late Mohamed Salah goal with Alexander-Arnold playing a key role in the the turnaround at the time.

The full-back came onto the pitch for Joe Gomez with 67 minutes on the clock and within two minutes, the defender had earned himself an assist and a yellow card. The England international’s game would not get any quieter from there as the Liverpool star’s stats make for interesting reading.

Trent Alexander-Arnold stats vs Newcastle

Following his assist for Salah’s first goal, Alexander-Arnold would go on to provide the pass for the Egyptian’s second. The right-back would also go on to complete 14 out of 16 passes, five passes into the final third, create three chances and make one interception.

On the other hand, the England star was dribbled past three times and won no ground duels out of four contests.

It was a crazy appearance for Alexander-Arnold but ultimately, it was a positive one as the 26-year-old almost won his team the game.

The Liverpool star is a special player and it is not hard to see why Real Madrid have made the right-back one of their top targets for the 2025 summer transfer window – who is currently valued at €27.3m as his contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign.