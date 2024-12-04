“Negotiations are underway” – Possible Chelsea boost as Man United “concrete” transfer target named

Victor Boniface has been linked with Man United and Chelsea (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly admirers of Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface but have not yet had any talks over a transfer.

The Nigeria international has shone during his time in the Bundesliga, but it remains to be seen what could happen next for him as he seemingly attracts interest from the Premier League.

Chelsea were recently linked with Boniface in a report from TBR Football, but it now seems that Man Utd are one of the main names showing an interest, even if they have other targets as well.

See below as Florian Plettenberg has provided a fresh update on Boniface via his official page on X, with the Red Devils apparently having a more concrete interest in Viktor Gyokeres instead…

???? Bayer 04 Leverkusen aim to extend the contract of Victor #Boniface from 2028 to 2029 ?? Negotiations are underway. 23 y/o striker set to join the club’s top earners. Also to ensure that he does not already leave the club in the summer. Manchester United monitoring… pic.twitter.com/L25vfmjumO — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 4, 2024

Boniface is looking likely to be offered a new contract with Leverkusen, as Plettenberg says talks are underway over this deal.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Leverkusen, scoring 21 goals for the club last season in all competitions as they won the German league title unbeaten and reached the final of the Europa League.

Victor Boniface transfer could have a big impact at Man United and Chelsea

Boniface certainly looks good enough to come in and make an impact straight away at either Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge.

At United, he’d surely be a considerable upgrade on misfiring duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, while at Chelsea he could provide serious competition to both Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

Boniface might be keen, however, to ensure he makes a genuine step up if he leaves Leverkusen, but it’s not currently clear if Chelsea or United would be able to guarantee him the kind of project he wants.

Both clubs are out of the Champions League at the moment and it remains to be seen when they’ll both be regulars in the top four and in the race for major trophies again.