Virgil van Dijk in action for Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk may have won some unlikely favour from Evertonians with what he’s just done to Anthony Gordon.

Gordon is, of course, a pretty unpopular figure on both sides of the Merseyside divide having left Liverpool‘s rivals Everton to join Newcastle United in January 2023.

Newcastle hosted Liverpool in a key Premier League clash on Wednesday night, with Gordon undoubtedly one of the key dangermen for the home side.

But Van Dijk was clearly keen to give the England international a reminder of their former Merseyside rivalry, absolutely clattering Gordon in the 38th minute:

"Gordon should've given him no chance at all!" Big save from Caoimhin Kelleher!

In all honesty, Van Dijk’s brutal bodycheck quite possibly should have been punished with a penalty. However, you can easily see how he fooled the referee with his casual approach.

Nevertheless, it’s one of those rare moments that will see fans of both Liverpool and Everton come together for a laugh.

Anthony Gordon hits back at Van Dijk with a goal

Unfortunately for Van Dijk, he didn’t quite get the last laugh with Gordon breaking behind the Liverpool defence and finishing to put Newcastle 2-1 up in the 62nd minute.

Liverpool did, of course, hit back with two goals in 15 minutes from Mohamed Salah to retake the lead. However, Gordon now has two goals and an assist in his last three appearances against Liverpool and seems to be picking up some form against his old rivals — even if he’s yet to beat them in eight career meetings.

“To be fair, it was one touch too many from Anthony Gordon but he just gets it past Caoimhin Kelleher. He will delighted with that,” former Everton winger Pat Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live of the goal.

Even better for Gordon, he watched Fabian Schar score late to give Newcastle a memorable 3-3 draw.