Exclusive: Arsenal & Chelsea eyeing three same transfer targets, including star who terrorised Liverpool

Arsenal and Chelsea are both in the market for top signings up front, and have fallen upon a very similar list of targets, according to sources’ latest information to CaughtOffside.

The Gunners and the Blues are both very keen on Newcastle United front-man Alexander Isak, who scored a superb goal against Liverpool yesterday and also picked up an assist in a tremendous all-round performance up front.

Isak is clearly one of the finest centre-forwards in Europe right now, but CaughtOffside understands that Arsenal and Chelsea might both struggle to afford the Sweden international’s high asking price of around €100m or more.

That being the case, both the London giants are also eyeing up some alternatives, while we have also been given information on how Newcastle could reinvest the big money they make from the potential sale of Isak.

Alexander Isak transfer: Arsenal and Chelsea eyeing alternatives, while Newcastle could replace him with another Swedish goal machine

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Newcastle would be ready to try an ambitious move for Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres if they lose Isak.

The Swedish star has been in superb form for Sporting in recent times and has also attracted interest from Manchester United and other top clubs.

Still, Newcastle would be willing to try their luck if they end up with significant money to spend and a need to replace a top talent like Isak.

Arsenal and Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking at other big names up front such as Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

Player Goals so far this season Alexander Isak 6 (14 games) Viktor Gyokeres 24 (21 games) Victor Osimhen 9 (11 games) Dusan Vlahovic 9 (16 games)

Both are anticipated to be available for cheaper, at more like €75m, which could mean they represent better value for money than Isak overall.

While Isak has been a joy to watch in his time in the Premier League, his scoring record is arguably not quite as good as what we’ve seen from someone like Osimhen when he’s been at the peak of his powers.