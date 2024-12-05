Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans may be intrigued to see that former Newcastle United player Loic Remy seems to think his old club should be preparing for the departure of star man Alexander Isak.

Isak has been linked with Arsenal and other top clubs after his superb performances at St James’ Park in the last few years, and it’s easy to imagine the Sweden international now being ready to make the next step up in his career.

CaughtOffside understands that the Gunners could be joined by Chelsea in the pursuit of Isak, and although Remy didn’t mention any specific clubs, he did warn Newcastle to plan for the 25-year-old’s exit.

Remy, speaking at the launch of Ladbrokes’ “Gaffer of all Accas”, insisted it’s part of the game for big names like this to move on, so Newcastle just need to make sure they can replace him.

Newcastle given warning over Arsenal target Alexander Isak

“You have to worry about losing the likes of Isak, because the longer you go on with results being like they are, the more likely it becomes that players of his calibre will leave the club,” Remy said.

“But it’s part of the game; players come and go, they can leave at any time, you need to be prepared for it, and anticipate it, almost. It’s not the end of the world; it’s happened in the past and will continue to happen in the future.

“I’m sure he’ll continue to be talked about, and you know that sooner or later, these players will go and find another challenge. It’s about bringing the right person in to replace him.”

Isak looks like he’d be a great fit for Arsenal and give them something a bit different up front, as he can also play from the left-hand side and use his pace to good effect.

Arsenal are a little overly reliant on Bukayo Saka at the moment, so another top quality attacking player could be crucial to help Mikel Arteta’s side take that next step towards winning major trophies.