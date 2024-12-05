New contract: European giants deal Man United huge blow as bargain deal begins to slip away

Alphonso Davies set to reject Man United and Ruben Amorim. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have taken a step closer to reaching an agreement with Alphonso Davies over a new contract amid speculation over the Canadian star’s future.

The left-back’s current deal expires at the end of the season and that prompted many of Europe’s biggest clubs to become interested in the 24-year-old’s situation.

It was reported last month that an agreement had been reached with Real Madrid, however, Davies’ agent shut those rumours down. The La Liga side were seen as the favourites in the race for the Bayern Munich defender ahead of Premier League giants Man United.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported in October that the Manchester club have the 24-year-old on their list as a “concrete” target and have already gathered extensive information on the Bundesliga star.

Amorim is said to have directly requested the signing of Davies as the Canada international is needed at Old Trafford as left-back has been a problem area for Man United as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have struggled with fitness issues in recent years.

Despite all this, it now looks like Davies will remain at Bayern Munich beyond 2025.

Bayern Munich closing in on new deal for Alphonso Davies

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have made significant progress towards agreeing a new contract with Davies with the latest negotiations said to be very positive. The Canadian star is set to sign a new long-term deal with further talks set to take place before Christmas.

The reporter states that Man United are aware that the full-back is likely to sign a new contract with Bayern, which will force them to look at other options.

The signing of Davies on a free transfer would have been an incredible deal for the Manchester club, however, the 24-year-old feels it is best to continue his career at the Allianz Arena.