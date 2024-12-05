Les Ferdinand blasts Spurs lack of ‘urgency’ as video emerges of ugly scenes between Ange & supporters

(Photo by Harry Hubbard/Getty Images)

Les Ferdinand has slammed Tottenham Hotspur’s lack of ‘urgency’ in their 1-0 defeat away at Bournemouth.

The Lilywhites completely dominated possession on Thursday night, seeing 66% of the ball.

However, they could only translate that into 12 shots and 0.58 xG, compared to 21 shots and a massive 3.31 xG from Bournemouth.

Spurs had plenty of time to overturn their hosts’ lead as well, with the Cherries breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute through Dean Huijsen.

But a couple of openings aside, Spurs never truly looked like finding a way back into the match and were perhaps lucky not to return to London with a heavier beating.

According to club legend Les Ferdinand, Spurs lacked the urgency and competitiveness required to beat a team like Bournemouth.

“Every time Bournemouth went forward, they looked like scoring. Tottenham didn’t,” the former striker said on Amazon Prime (via BBC Sport).

“There was no urgency, no physicality, didn’t win any 50-50 tackles. We didn’t know what Spurs would turn up and it wasn’t this one the fans wanted.”

What next for Ange Postecoglou?

Tuesday’s defeat means Spurs have won just one of their last six matches across all competitions, while they slip to 10th in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the Champions League places.

It doesn’t get any easier for Spurs, either, with high-flying London rivals Chelsea their next opponents before they travel to Rangers in the Europa League.

Ange Postecoglou now finds himself under immense pressure, especially with videos emerging after the match of a toxic reaction from supporters and an altercation with the Australian coach.

Postecoglou will be hoping he at least gets the next few games to prove he has what it takes to turn things around.

However, it’s clear that Spurs fans are losing patience and will demand an immediate turnaround in fortunes.