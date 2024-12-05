“Most annoying bloke in football” – Gary Neville aims dig at Arsenal man

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday and Gary Neville did not enjoy that.

It is not a surprise to see the Man United legend upset after the result that left his former side struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The Gunners managed to score both of their goals from set-pieces against Ruben Amorim’s Man United side.

It was another match that showed that Arsenal are the best team in the world at the moment when it comes to scoring goals from set-piece situations.

They have scored more goals than any other side in the Premier League from set-pieces and their threat from this particular area has been widely recognised.

Neville aimed a dig at Arsenal’s set-piece coach Nicolas Jover, calling him the “most annoying bloke in football”.

Neville was part of a watchalong on The Overlap with Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and Roy Keane.

The football pundit seemed unhappy with Jover and criticised him but Carragher was quick to defender the influential Arsenal man.

Neville said:

‘The set-piece coach at Arsenal, he’s got to be the most annoying bloke in football.

‘He’s got to be, hasn’t he? He’s got to be though, hasn’t he?’

Liverpool legend Carragher defended and praised the Arsenal coach by saying:

‘I’ll tell you what, give him what he wants.

‘If you was that set-piece coach for Arsenal, you could write your own contract, couldn’t you? You couldn’t get rid of him.

‘You know, if he said, “I want 25 grand a week”, you’d have to give it to him, wouldn’t you?’

Nicolas Jover deserves credit for transforming Arsenal set-piece routines

Carragher is spot on with his analysis which shows how important the set-piece coach has become at Arsenal.

The Gunners who were often criticised for being less physical and threatening have now become the biggest threat in the league aerially.

Jover deserves all the credit for that and it has given manager Mikel Arteta another outlet to score goals from.

While many would criticise the Gunners for relying on set-pieces to score goals, it is a part of the game that they have mastered and should be given credit for.

Jover may not have won over Neville at the moment but his impact at Arsenal cannot be understated and all the other teams in the league would love to have a set-piece coach like Jover at the moment.

