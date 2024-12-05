Revealed: Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea set to do battle over transfer of French wonderkid

Enzo Maresca, Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Michael Steele, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all showing an interest in the potential transfer of Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The 17-year-old midfielder is already playing regular first-team football for Lille and is fast earning himself the reputation as one of the top players in Europe in his age group.

CaughtOffside understands this has led to strong interest from the Premier League, particularly from Arsenal and Chelsea, while Liverpool and AC Milan could also be two teams to watch in the race for Bouaddi’s signature.

Chelsea have a well-established youth project going on under this ownership at Stamford Bridge, so that could put them in a strong position to convince Bouaddi that he’d get the chance to play and develop if he joined them.

Still, Arsenal are also continuing to make great progress under Mikel Arteta, so the Frenchman could also surely be tempted by the Emirates Stadium as a destination.

What next for Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi?

Lille have often had to cash in on their best players in the past, with Arsenal notably raiding them for the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Magalhaes in recent years.

It could be that the Gunners’ previous good relationship with Lille will help them here, though there’s not yet any indication of concrete talks taking place over this transfer.

Top clubs will surely continue to monitor Bouaddi as he gains more and more experience, but on the evidence we’ve seen so far, it’s hard to imagine him staying at Lille for that long.

It would be exciting to see this talented midfield prospect coming to the Premier League next, and it seems that’s where the strongest interest is coming from at the moment.

Sources also told CaughtOffside that a bid of around €30million could be enough to convince Lille to sell this exciting prospect.