Revealed: Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea set to do battle over transfer of French wonderkid

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by
Enzo Maresca, Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta
Enzo Maresca, Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Michael Steele, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all showing an interest in the potential transfer of Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The 17-year-old midfielder is already playing regular first-team football for Lille and is fast earning himself the reputation as one of the top players in Europe in his age group.

Arsenal transfer target EXPECTED to leave current club!

CaughtOffside understands this has led to strong interest from the Premier League, particularly from Arsenal and Chelsea, while Liverpool and AC Milan could also be two teams to watch in the race for Bouaddi’s signature.

Chelsea have a well-established youth project going on under this ownership at Stamford Bridge, so that could put them in a strong position to convince Bouaddi that he’d get the chance to play and develop if he joined them.

Still, Arsenal are also continuing to make great progress under Mikel Arteta, so the Frenchman could also surely be tempted by the Emirates Stadium as a destination.

What next for Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi?

Lille have often had to cash in on their best players in the past, with Arsenal notably raiding them for the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Magalhaes in recent years.

Ayyoub Bouaddi in action for Lille
Ayyoub Bouaddi in action for Lille (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

It could be that the Gunners’ previous good relationship with Lille will help them here, though there’s not yet any indication of concrete talks taking place over this transfer.

Top clubs will surely continue to monitor Bouaddi as he gains more and more experience, but on the evidence we’ve seen so far, it’s hard to imagine him staying at Lille for that long.

More Stories / Latest News
Sergio Conceicao during his time as manager of Porto
“Hard to believe” – Big claim made amid West Ham United links with top manager
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
“Changed the game” – Ruben Amorim pinpoints area where Man United lost against Arsenal
Roy Keane on Man United star Marcus Rashford
Roy Keane pulled no punches with his assessment of “shocking” Man United star

It would be exciting to see this talented midfield prospect coming to the Premier League next, and it seems that’s where the strongest interest is coming from at the moment.

Sources also told CaughtOffside that a bid of around €30million could be enough to convince Lille to sell this exciting prospect.

More Stories Arne Slot Ayyoub Bouaddi Enzo Maresca Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.