Arsenal star Declan Rice had a priceless reaction after finding out Liverpool dropped points

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal managed to beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Gunners managed to beat Ruben Amorim’s side, thanks to their ability to score from set-pieces.

Mikel Arteta’ side proved too strong for Man United and scored through Jurrien Timber and William Saliba, both from corners.

They kept up the pressure on Liverpool who could only manage a 3-3 draw against a determined Newcastle United side.

The Reds turned around the match from a losing position with Mohamed Salah inspiring them once again.

However, Newcastle did not give up and Fabian Schar’s goal late in the game after a mistake from Caoimhin Kelleher gave the Magpies a deserved point.

The gap between Liverpool and Arsenal now is seven points and with 24 matches left to play, anything can happen in the title race.

After the match at the Emirates Stadium, Declan Rice was told about Liverpool dropping points.

In an interview with Amazon Prime Video, Rice was told:

“The other bit of good news, Liverpool drew tonight, they dropped points so you’ve closed that gap, in that sense as well, must feel good.”

The midfielder replied:

“Yeah it’s good but look, people get carried away with the title talk and I was involved in my first one last year.

“You just need to be in and around it by February time, it’s too early to be calling what’s going on. It’s closed up but there’s still a long way to go. We’ll keep believing in ourselves.”

A wise head… Declan Rice on Liverpool dropping points to Newcastle in the title race 👀#PLonPrime #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/JWuSpwn6k5 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 4, 2024

Arsenal have what it takes to take Liverpool to the end in the title race

The Gunners have experience of fighting for the title and they know that there is still a long way to go in the season.

Liverpool are favourites at the moment but a seven point lead in December means nothing and we have seen in the past few seasons how such a lead has proved to be vulnerable.

Slot’s team rely heavily on Salah and there will come a time when the Egyptian attacker will have an off day.

There will be twists and turns in the Premier League title race moving on and nothing can be predicted at this stage.

The focus has been on Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City but Chelsea are quietly keeping up the pace with all of them and they could be this season’s surprise package.

Arsenal have been called “the new Stoke City” by former Man United striker Dimitar Berbatov.