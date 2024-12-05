Crystal Palace to sign foreign wonderkid whose dad also played in England

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Australian teenager Rylan Brownlie, according to reports.

The 17-year-old is a product of A-League side Brisbane Roar and played 12 times for the club at senior level, notching one goal and one assist.

However, he left the club in the summer in search of opportunities overseas and has been training with Crystal Palace ever since.

The striker is the son of Royce Brownlie, who had a brief spell in England with Swindon Town and Chester City between 2007 and 2008.

Crystal Palace to sign Australian talent Rylan Brownlie

According to Football Insider, Brownlie has done enough during his time with the Eagles to convince them to sign him on a permanent basis, with the two parties seemingly already in agreement.

The 2007-born starlet doesn’t turn 18 until February and will likely go straight into Palace’s U-18 side, who currently sit eighth out of 13 in the U-18 Premier League South table.

At senior level, Crystal Palace appear to be turning a corner, with their 1-0 win over Ipswich Town on Tuesday meaning they’ve lost just one of their last seven matches across all competitions.

That run has seen the Eagles through to the EFL Cup quarter-finals — where they’ll face Arsenal away — while they’ve climbed to 17th in the Premier League and are only three points adrift of West Ham United in 14th.

Up next for Oliver Glasner’s men is a clash with defending champions Manchester City at home before they travel to rivals Brighton — followed by that EFL Cup showdown with Arsenal.

Austrian manager Glasner is also setting his sights toward the January transfer window, informing reports recently that he intends to see Palace’s winter business completed early.