Offers invited: Arsenal ace fails to win over Mikel Arteta despite recent improvement

Mikel Arteta shouts instructions during Arsenal's 2-0 win over Man United (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal will reportedly invite offers for Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira despite him showing some signs of getting back to his best on loan at Porto.

The 24-year-old showed some flashes of quality during his time at the Emirates Stadium, having previously caught the eye in his first spell at Porto.

However, Vieira has been unable to be consistent enough to keep his place in Mikel Arteta’s side and that led to him returning to Porto on loan this summer.

Now, however, it seems that Vieira will be put up for sale, if the Daily Mail‘s report on his future is anything to go by.

Despite scoring in back-to-back games for Porto, it seems Vieira has not quite done enough to impress, and it’s perhaps not too surprising to see that the Gunners are ready to move the player on.

Where next for Arsenal misfit Fabio Vieira?

Fabio Vieira in action for Arsenal (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Some Arsenal fans will perhaps be disappointed that Vieira hasn’t managed to make it, as he looked like a promising young talent when he first joined.

The Portugal Under-21 international could perhaps have been given more playing time at some points, which would have aided his development, though it’s also looking likely now that he simply didn’t quite do enough to impress Arteta with his efforts on the training ground.

Given that he will be 25 by the time he’s back at Arsenal next season, it’s probably wise to stop thinking of him as a youngster with potential to improve that much, so AFC could raise decent funds by putting him on the market.

One imagines there should be a decent amount of interest in Vieira as he looks more than capable of being a good player for some mid-table Premier League clubs or similar teams from other leagues, even if he’s never quite going to be at the level to be a regular starter for Arsenal.

