Ruben Amorim also keen to sign “genius” that Erik ten Hag made a key target for Man United

Frenkie de Jong has been linked with Manchester United (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s new manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen on long-term transfer target Frenkie de Jong, who was also a priority for his predecessor Erik ten Hag.

De Jong has long been linked with Man Utd and it’s perhaps not too surprising that a deal never materialised as he’s often been too important for Barcelona.

Still, it seems that the Red Devils remain keen on De Jong, who is also being eyed up by Tottenham, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Man United legend names “most annoying bloke in football” at Arsenal!

The report suggests that Barcelona’s financial problems could mean they have to sell the Netherlands international, and that the Premier League could be his next destination.

Frenkie de Jong and Manchester United – a long-running transfer saga…

As per Fabrizio Romano in the post on X below, it’s long been well documented that Ten Hag wanted De Jong at Old Trafford, with the Dutch tactician quoted by Romano as admitting that it was his plan to sign him as a midfield partner for Casemiro…

??? Erik ten Hag confirms he wanted Frenkie de Jong to join United in 2022: "Yes, it would have been de Jong and Casemiro playing and complementing each other". "But in the last decade and in this period, we couldn't always get the players we wanted. You have to accept that". pic.twitter.com/xX7oxEFOtw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2024

It’s easy to imagine De Jong could have been a success at United, and that surely would have made things quite different for Ten Hag, who notably struggled at Old Trafford before his recent sacking.

Fichajes claim Amorim also likes the 27-year-old, so it could be that this saga will still be one to watch out for in the months ahead.

Former Barca boss Xavi notably described De Jong as a “genius”, and it’s clear he has the quality and intelligence to his play to give MUFC something very different in the middle of the park.

Xavi Hernández: “Frenkie de Jong is a genius – he’s really, really amazing”. ???? #FCB pic.twitter.com/L43JxlNDzZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 24, 2022

Amorim will surely want to put his own stamp on this squad he’s inherited from Ten Hag, with midfield looking like an area of weakness.

Still, few fans will have imagined that such a key Ten Hag target could also be about to have an important role to play under his successor.