“That’s s***” – Gary Neville’s hilarious reaction as Arsenal score against Manchester United

Gary Neville reacts to Arsenal scoring against Man United (Pictures from Sky Sports)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville was clearly not happy as he watched Arsenal score against his old club in yesterday’s big Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were perhaps not at their very best against the Red Devils, but found enough to earn a 2-0 win and pick up an important three points as league leaders Liverpool stuttered to a draw against Newcastle.

This means Arsenal have already closed the gap slightly on Arne Slot’s in-form side, with Mikel Arteta’s men likely to feel that a seven-point deficit is definitely something they can overcome.

For Neville, however, it’s another disappointing night in this awful season for Man United, and you can see that summed up in his reaction in the video below…

His fellow pundit Ian Wright was certainly happy, with the Arsenal striker not holding back as he celebrated the north London giants scoring.

Neville and his fellow former United teammate Roy Keane were not happy, though, and Neville even hit out at the “s***” quality of the goal, perhaps suggesting that MUFC should have been able to defend it better.

What next in the Premier League?

This was a big win for Arsenal in the context of the title race, and you have to wonder if it’s the first real test for Liverpool psychologically as they’ve seen someone cut into their lead at the top.

Everything has gone Arne Slot’s way up to now, but LFC will be under big pressure if Arsenal can keep on winning, while it’s possibly foolish to entirely rule Chelsea out of the title race at this stage as well.

For United, it shows the challenge Ruben Amorim has taken on since taking over as manager, with the Portuguese tactician suffering his first defeat since arriving at Old Trafford.

Amorim’s side remain 11th in the table on 19 points, having already lost five league games this term.