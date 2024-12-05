Man United's Harry Maguire (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is surely going to be targeted by West Ham United again, according to Mick Brown, who has worked at both clubs.

Maguire is not currently playing regularly for Man Utd, with the club investing a lot in new defenders in recent times, with Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro both joining this summer.

This surely points towards the experienced England international moving on to somewhere where he can play more regularly, and Brown has named West Ham as a likely possible destination.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown discussed his past efforts to bring Maguire to West Ham when he was a scout there, as he insists he was always going on about the former Leicester City man.

Maguire was the subject of a bid from West Ham, but a deal couldn’t be agreed, and so the 31-year-old remains at Old Trafford, despite still being a backup player.

Could Harry Maguire to West Ham be back on?

Discussing the Maguire situation, Brown said: “Any club who wants a solid and experienced leader and centre-back will be interested in Harry Maguire.

“He’s a huge threat from set-pieces, both defending and attacking them, and he’s good on the ball.

“He was England’s first-choice centre-back for years so he’s got so much experience.

“I was constantly on about him when I was at West Ham, but they made an offer of £20million for him and it was quickly rejected.

“They’re still looking at singing a new centre-back now, so I’d expect that interest is still there.

“If United decide to let him go at the end of the season, there are clubs queuing up for his signature, so he won’t be short of options.”

West Ham are struggling at the moment so could surely do well to strengthen their defence with a proven Premier League player like this.