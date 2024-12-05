Fabrizio Romano admits contract talks going to plan with £36m Liverpool star Arne Slot loves

Ibrahima Konate is close to signing new Liverpool deal. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are believed to be getting closer to reaching an agreement with centre-back Ibrahima Konate over a new contract with the Merseyside club said to be confident of getting a deal done with the French star.

It was reported last month that Liverpool had begun talks with Konate over a new deal as Arne Slot sees the 25-year-old as a key part of the Merseyside club’s future.

The centre-back has been an important player for the Premier League outfit since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2021 as part of a £36m deal. That has continued under Slot as the French international has been a staple in the Dutch coach’s team partnering Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the 46-year-old’s defence.

The centre-back has featured 18 times for Liverpool during the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign but is currently unavailable for selection due to a knee injury.

This will have a big impact on Slot’s team over the coming weeks as the Reds look to keep up their positive start to the season heading into the festive period.

Ibrahima Konate is close to a new Liverpool deal

Talks over a new contract for Konate are proceeding as planned, reports Fabrizio Romano, with the transfer journalist admitting that the Premier League club are confident of getting the deal wrapped up soon.

Everyone at Liverpool are believed to be very happy with the centre-back and view the 25-year-old as a key element to their long-term project.

Another key Liverpool star has been offered a new contract this week.

It is becoming clear that the Merseyside outfit know their centre-back partnership for the coming years as Liverpool look to build something special under Slot’s leadership.