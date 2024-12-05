“I think he’ll probably move on” – Jamie Carragher predicts Liverpool star to leave

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool faced Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday and failed to beat Eddie Howe’s team.

The match ended 3-3 with Mohamed Salah inspiring Liverpool once again, scoring and providing an assist in the high scoring match.

The Reds turned around a 2-1 deficit and came back to make it 3-2 in their favour.

However, a late mistake from goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher allowed Newcastle defender Fabian Schar to take advantage and score a goal.

Arne Slot’s side lost two points in the title race and allowed both Chelsea and Arsenal to cut down the lead to just seven points.

Jamie Carragher, who was watching the match alongside Gary Neville, Ian Wright and Roy Keane on The Overlap claimed that Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez could leave the club next year.

The attacker has struggled to make an impact this season and his poor form in front of goal was evident once against at St James’ Park.

He missed a glorious opportunity to score a goal against Newcastle while the Magpies have Alexander Isak leading their attack, showing Nunez how to finish chances.

While speaking on The Overlap, Carragher claimed that Nunez could leave the club.

“I’m not sure he’s here next year, I think he’ll probably move on. He’s more like a cult hero because he’s a bit mad and he likes to run around, but he’s better than [Divock] Origi.”

Liverpool should make a final decision on Darwin Nunez soon

Nunez has been given many opportunities to prove himself at Liverpool but the attacker has still struggled.

He makes his presence known with his work rate and pressing but ultimately a striker has to score goals regularly and Nunez is missing that.

He has managed to score only two league goals in 11 appearances this season which is a poor return for a striker who is playing for a team that is challenging for the league title.

Nunez’s poor form may have an affect on Salah at some stage this season as the Egyptian attacker is shouldering all the responsibility right now of scoring goals for Slot’s side.

Caoimhin Kelleher is another Liverpool star who has been linked with a move away from Liverpool.