Exclusive: Liverpool in “continuous” contacts over exciting transfer but Man City pose a threat

Jeremie Frimpong in action for Bayer Leverkusen against Bayern Munich (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to be in “continuous” contacts over the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The Netherlands international has been a world class performer in the Bundesliga, reaching double figures for goals and assists last season to help fire his team to the title without losing a single game.

Sources with a close understanding of Frimpong’s situation have now informed CaughtOffside of strong interest in the 23-year-old, with Liverpool making him their top target to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold if he ends up leaving next summer.

“I think he’ll probably move on” – SHOCK Liverpool player sale update!

“Liverpool want to try until the last to push on Trent, but contacts with Jeremie are continuous,” a source told CaughtOffside. “And it is not ruled out that Liverpool could increase the pressure shortly if Alexander-Arnold does not show flexibility on the renewal terms.”

Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his Liverpool contract, and the Reds are yet to reach an agreement to keep hold of the England international, which remains their priority.

This could in theory allow other interested clubs to move ahead of LFC in the race for Frimpong, who also has suitors in the form of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

How could Jeremie Frimpong and Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer sagas impact each other?

Frimpong could also be an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Kyle Walker at Man City, but the links with Real Madrid could be particularly interesting for how it interacts with the Alexander-Arnold situation.

If Madrid end up prioritising Frimpong as a priority, then that could actually end up helping Liverpool to keep hold of Alexander-Arnold, as it remains to be seen if he’d have other serious suitors that would be as tempting for him.

So far, there have been concrete links with Real Madrid but not really anyone else, which perhaps suggests that Alexander-Arnold only has one destination in mind if he is to leave Anfield.

If Real decide they’d prefer Frimpong, then it might be that the 26-year-old would be happy to snub any other interest and commit his future to Liverpool instead.

Still, a worse case scenario here could be Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid while Frimpong joins City, as it’s hard to know if the Merseyside giants could realistically find anyone else who’d be as good a replacement.